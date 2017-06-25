Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of lineup Sunday
Joyce gets the day off Sunday for the series finale against the White Sox.
Joyce has been turning it around recently at the plate, recording a hit in 10 of the past 11 games he's played in. He will take a seat during Sunday's game in favor of Matt Olson, who is playing in right and batting seventh.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Smacks solo homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Strikes out in return from back tightness•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Sits out Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Extends hitting streak in Monday's loss•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...