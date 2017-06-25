Joyce gets the day off Sunday for the series finale against the White Sox.

Joyce has been turning it around recently at the plate, recording a hit in 10 of the past 11 games he's played in. He will take a seat during Sunday's game in favor of Matt Olson, who is playing in right and batting seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories