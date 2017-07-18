Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Joyce is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Joe Salvatore of KCBS Radio reports.
The A's will go with a righty-heavy lineup against southpaw Blake Snell, with Rajai Davis starting in right field. Joyce has played regularly, but is hitting just .209 with one home run in 43 July at-bats. He has salvaged things somewhat with a .358 OBP over that stretch.
