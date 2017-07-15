Athletics' Matt Joyce: Reaches base twice in Friday's win
Joyce went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in Friday's 5-0 win over the Indians.
The veteran leadoff man got the second half off to a productive start by opening the scoring with a run-scoring double to right-center in the third. Joyce has hit safely in six of his last seven games, yet still carries an unsightly .188 average through 10 July contests. The 32-year-old's strikeout rate is actually down to 20.7 percent this season, his best effort in that category since 2013. However, he's also seen a drop of nearly five percent in hard contact (31.5 percent) over last season's 36.0 percent figure, while his ISO has taken a tumble from .221 to .191.
