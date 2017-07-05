Athletics' Matt Joyce: Slugs 11th homer in Tuesday's win
Joyce went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.
Joyce was back at the top of the order Tuesday and provided his first hit of July in the form of a 414-foot shot to center that erased an early 2-0 deficit. The veteran outfielder has three homers in the last 11 games overall, although his .220 batting average is currently his second-lowest figure in that category over the last eight seasons.
