Joyce smacked a solo home run in his only at-bat during Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Joyce had initially gotten the day off Sunday, but after entering the game as a pinch runner in the seventh, he launched a 422-foot shot to right in the ninth that extended Oakland's lead to 5-2. The veteran outfielder has come alive at the plate in June, blasting five homers and producing a .313/.432/.612 line over 81 plate appearances.