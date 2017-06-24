Joyce went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Joyce belted his ninth round tripper of the season in the fifth inning to close out the scoring for Oakland on the night, giving him four homers since June 2. The veteran outfielder has been hot all month, posting five multi-hit efforts and hitting safely in nine of his last 10 games overall.

