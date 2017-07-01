Olson went 1-for-4 with a ninth-inning solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Braves, breaking up Mike Foltynewicz's no-hit bid in the process.

The rookie was the villain in the eyes of the Braves and their fans, launching a 402-foot shot to right to lead off the ninth and spoil the potential no-no. Olson still sports an unsightly .175 average, but is slugging .500 thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (one double, four homers). He's also now riding a modest three-game hitting streak, while all four of the aforementioned round trippers have come in the last six contests.