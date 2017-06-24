Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Olson bookended Oakland's 10-run showing against James Shields and company with the first two home runs of his young career. With the A's seemingly embracing a youth movement, Olson may stick around for a while this time. He's hit second in the order in each of the team's last three games.