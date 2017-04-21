Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

A top-10 prospect in the organization, he is set for his second career major-league stint. Olson mostly struggled after being called up last year in September, going just 2-for-21, although he did draw seven walks against four strikeouts. He is not in the lineup Friday and it's uncertain how much he will play while with the big club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories