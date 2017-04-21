Athletics' Matt Olson: Recalled to Oakland
Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
A top-10 prospect in the organization, he is set for his second career major-league stint. Olson mostly struggled after being called up last year in September, going just 2-for-21, although he did draw seven walks against four strikeouts. He is not in the lineup Friday and it's uncertain how much he will play while with the big club.
