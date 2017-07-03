Athletics' Matt Olson: Sent back to minors
Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
With Matt Chapman (knee) returning from the disabled list Monday, Olson was sent back to Nashville as the roster casualty. The 23-year-old could benefit from some more seasoning in the minors, as evidenced by his .184 average (9-for-49) across 16 games this season. He did have a .310 OBP and .449 slugging percentage thanks to his eight walks and four homers. Khris Davis will likely slide back into the outfield now while Ryon Healy moves back to the DH spot.
