Athletics' Matt Olson: Whiffs three times, but homers too
Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and three strikeouts against the Astros on Wednesday.
That marks the rookie's third consecutive three-strikeout game, and he's now 5-for-32 (.156) in the majors this season. Olson has a good eye and he's flashed noteworthy power in the minors, but the 23-year-old doesn't looked well prepared for the majors just yet. However, the A's are going nowhere, so they can afford to stick with him and see if he can find a way to make more contact.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...