Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and three strikeouts against the Astros on Wednesday.

That marks the rookie's third consecutive three-strikeout game, and he's now 5-for-32 (.156) in the majors this season. Olson has a good eye and he's flashed noteworthy power in the minors, but the 23-year-old doesn't looked well prepared for the majors just yet. However, the A's are going nowhere, so they can afford to stick with him and see if he can find a way to make more contact.