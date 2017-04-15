Athletics' Max Schrock: Scuffling early on in Double-A
Schrock is slashing .219/.286/.219 across 35 plate appearances with Double-A Midland.
At 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, Schrock doesn't have the body type that scouts salivate over, but the 22-year-old has steadily risen through the Nationals and Athletics minor league systems thanks to his steady contact hitting. While he's gotten off to a slow start to begin the current campaign, Schrock has been victimized by a .241 BABIP. Expect Schrock's batting average to recover before long, though it likely won't be accompanied by much pop.
