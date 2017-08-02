Brady was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

The Athletics recently added another long-relief option to their bullpen after Chris Smith was pushed out of the rotation, so Brady was rendered a bit redundant. The right-hander likely wouldn't have been available until the weekend anyway after he covered six frames in long relief Tuesday after starter Sean Manaea lasted just three innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast