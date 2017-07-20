Brady was demoted to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Brady was solid in seven games, as he recorded a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 11.1 innings. He has options remaining and will likely be occasionally up to eat innings in the back of Oakland's bullpen for the rest of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast