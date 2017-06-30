Athletics' Michael Brady: Turns in multi-inning effort Thursday
Brady gave up an earned run on three hits and two walks over two innings in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Astros. He struck out two.
The 30-year-old has been serviceable since his first appearance on June 20, working multiple innings on a pair of occasions and generating a solid 8:2 K:BB over 8.1 frames across five appearances overall. Having logged 40 career minor-league starts, Brady is able to fill a long-relief role when called upon, making him a valuable commodity on a team whose starting rotation has been inconsistent.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...