Brady gave up an earned run on three hits and two walks over two innings in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Astros. He struck out two.

The 30-year-old has been serviceable since his first appearance on June 20, working multiple innings on a pair of occasions and generating a solid 8:2 K:BB over 8.1 frames across five appearances overall. Having logged 40 career minor-league starts, Brady is able to fill a long-relief role when called upon, making him a valuable commodity on a team whose starting rotation has been inconsistent.