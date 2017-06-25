Athletics' Patrick Schuster: Signs with A's
Schuster signed a minor-league contract with the A's last week and was assigned to Triple-A Nashville.
Schuster returns to Oakland's organization after being released by the Dodgers earlier this month. Through 17 relief appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, the lefty has compiled an unimpressive 6.16 ERA and .325 BAA, making him a long shot to earn a call-up this season. Schuster pitched in five games for the A's last season, allowing eight earned runs over 6.2 innings.
