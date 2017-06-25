Schuster signed a minor-league contract with the A's last week and was assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

Schuster returns to Oakland's organization after being released by the Dodgers earlier this month. Through 17 relief appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, the lefty has compiled an unimpressive 6.16 ERA and .325 BAA, making him a long shot to earn a call-up this season. Schuster pitched in five games for the A's last season, allowing eight earned runs over 6.2 innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories