Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Earns first win
Blackburn (1-0) allowed a single run on eight hits and a walk over 7.2 innings during Thursday's win over Seattle. He didn't record a single strikeout, though.
Blackburn has now allowed just two runs -- only one earned -- through 13.2 innings over his first two outings in the majors. It's an impressive start, but with just four strikeouts (2.6 K/9), he's lacking a key ingredient to being a strong fantasy asset. Additionally, his 4.39 FIP through 15 games with Triple-A Sacramento suggest he's likely to have rougher times ahead. His long-term upside is also in question.
