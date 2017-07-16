Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Hurls quality start in no-decision
Blackburn (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Indians.
Making his third career start, the 23-year-old continued his strong arrival to the majors, holding Cleveland off the scoreboard until an Edwin Encarnacion two-run blast in the fourth inning. The young starter was once again effective in working his way out of trouble time and again before turning it over to the bullpen in the seventh inning. His 4.17 FIP and low 8:6 K:BB suggest that he may not be a major fantasy asset in the long term, but his strong start should certainly earn him more opportunities in the Oakland rotation.
