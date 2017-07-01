Blackburn (0-0) allowed an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings, but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Braves.

Blackburn had an excellent big-league debut, but due to a lack of run support, he didn't have a chance to pick up his first victory. Should he remain in the rotation, his solid debut makes him someone to consider taking a flier on in fantasy leagues, however, his next start has yet to be determined.