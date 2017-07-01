Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to start against Braves
Blackburn was recalled from Triple-A Nashville prior to his start Saturday against the Braves.
This will be his big-league debut after posting a 3.05 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 56:26 K:BB in 79.2 innings at Triple-A this season. He knows how to locate and sequence his pitches, but Blackburn lacks the type of stuff that portends success against big-league hitters. He could head back to Triple-A when Jharel Cotton (finger) is ready to return to the big-league rotation.
