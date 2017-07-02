Blackburn will remain in Oakland's rotation going forward, and will start Thursday in Seattle, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

He delivered six strong innings with one unearned run and four strikeouts in his big-league debut Saturday against the Braves, which was enough for him to hold on to a spot in the rotation, even with Jharel Cotton returning from a blister. Jesse Hahn was sent to Triple-A to make room for Blackburn. While Blackburn's first start was encouraging, he profiles as more of a back-end starter or swing man long term.