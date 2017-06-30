Blackburn will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday's game against the Braves, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Jharel Cotton unable to make his scheduled start due to a lingering blister on his finger, Blackburn is set to make his MLB debut. The 23-year-old posted a 3.05 ERA in 14 starts for Nashville in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, though he may not be the most attractive streaming option given his 56 strikeouts in 79.2 innings.

