Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Will be recalled to start Saturday
Blackburn will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday's game against the Braves, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Jharel Cotton unable to make his scheduled start due to a lingering blister on his finger, Blackburn is set to make his MLB debut. The 23-year-old posted a 3.05 ERA in 14 starts for Nashville in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, though he may not be the most attractive streaming option given his 56 strikeouts in 79.2 innings.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...