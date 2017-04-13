Athletics' Rajai Davis: Drives in two Wednesday
Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a single and double in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals. He also scored once.
Davis was deployed out of the nine-hole once again and has started to pick it up at the plate after a slow start. The veteran outfielder has reached safely in four straight and is 5-for-13 with three doubles, three RBI, two walks, two runs and a stolen base over that span. Davis has yet to hit a home run after notching a career-high 12 with the Indians last season, but his recent offensive resurgence should eventually result in a move up in the order.
