Athletics' Rajai Davis: Gets day off Tuesday
Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Davis will take a seat for the second time in three days as recently promoted Jaff Decker takes over in center field after going 3-for-4 in his season debut. The speedster is just 8-for-44 (.182) on the year with one stolen base.
