Davis signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Athletics on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Davis is coming off of a productive 2016 campaign in which he slashed .249/.306/.388, hit 12 home runs and tallied 43 stolen bases over 134 games with the Indians. He'll likely see a dip in his run production in 2017, though he still provides plenty of stolen base value. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he will receive, as the A's are in a rebuilding phase and Davis doesn't figure to be a part of their long-term future plans.