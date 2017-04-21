Athletics' Rajai Davis: Not in Friday's lineup
Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Davis tallied four hits over his last two games, but he is just 1-for-11 in his career against Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma, so he will get a night off with Iwakuma on the mound Friday night. Jaff Decker will replace Davis both in center field and atop the order.
