Athletics' Rajai Davis: Not in lineup Saturday
Davis (hamstring) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The absence was expected after Davis landed on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury. It's not considered overly serious, but the A's noted that the outfielder will likely miss "a day or two," so he should be considered questionable to return to action for Sunday's series finale. Jaff Decker will make another start in center field Saturday.
