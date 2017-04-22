Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury and will need a day or two to return to the lineup, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

There is no timetable for Davis's return. The Athletics have an off-day on Monday, so if this injury is as minor as the club seems to think it is, he should have no problem returning by Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.

