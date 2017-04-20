Davis went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.

Davis' average still sits at .196, but Wednesday's production snapped an 0-for-9 stretch that had encompassed his last three games. It was the veteran outfielder's fourth multi-hit effort of the season and first since April 12. Extra-base hits have been relatively hard to come by for Davis, however, as he's managed just four doubles and one home run over his first 56 plate appearances.