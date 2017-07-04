Athletics' Rajai Davis: Picks up fourth start in five games
Davis will start in left field and bat ninth Tuesday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis will draw his fourth start in five games, but once Ryon Healy (back) is cleared to return to action and slot back in as the club's designated hitter, there may no longer be room in the lineup for the veteran outfielder. With the Athletics sitting at 13 games under .500 ahead of Tuesday's game and eager to evaluate younger players, there's little incentive for manager Bob Melvin to hand everyday at-bats to the 36-year-old Davis, especially while he's hitting .208 on the campaign.
