Davis (hamstring) was placed on the DL on Tuesday.

Davis had to sit out three consecutive games with this hamstring injury, and is now headed to the DL. The team has yet to elaborate on the severity of the ailment, but more information should become available in the coming days. While Davis is out, Jaff Decker will likely be added to Oakland's outfield.

