Athletics' Rajai Davis: Smacks first homer of season Thursday
Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.
Davis prevented the ignominy of a shutout for the A's with a 386-foot blast to left in the ninth inning, his first round-tripper of the season. The veteran outfielder has a modest three-game hitting streak and has reached safely in five straight overall, raising his average from .095 to .216 over that stretch.
