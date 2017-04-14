Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.

Davis prevented the ignominy of a shutout for the A's with a 386-foot blast to left in the ninth inning, his first round-tripper of the season. The veteran outfielder has a modest three-game hitting streak and has reached safely in five straight overall, raising his average from .095 to .216 over that stretch.