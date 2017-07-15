Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs in Friday's 5-0 win over the Indians.

Davis was a late addition to the lineup once Jaycob Brugman came down with the stomach flu, and the veteran outfielder made the most of his opportunity. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, outings the likes of Friday have been few and far between for the 36-year-old, who is sporting a .216/.275/.326 line that includes just three homers and 13 RBI, along with a career-low .263 wOBA.