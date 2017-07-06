Davis went 2-for-4 with four stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

The 36-year-old finally broke free on the basepaths, as he was able to swipe multiple bases in a game for just the second time this season. He now has 14 stolen bases on the season, though he's still batting an unappealing .211. Davis is expected to return to the bench once Ryon Healy (back) is ready to return to action, but he could start to see more consistent at-bats if continues to flash his speed around the bases.