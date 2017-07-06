Athletics' Rajai Davis: Swipes four bags Wednesday
Davis went 2-for-4 with four stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
The 36-year-old finally broke free on the basepaths, as he was able to swipe multiple bases in a game for just the second time this season. He now has 14 stolen bases on the season, though he's still batting an unappealing .211. Davis is expected to return to the bench once Ryon Healy (back) is ready to return to action, but he could start to see more consistent at-bats if continues to flash his speed around the bases.
More News
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Picks up fourth start in five games•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Benched again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Rajai Davis: Tallies four hits, scores four runs•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...