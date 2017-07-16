Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Davis has picked up starts in nine of the Athletics' last 11 games, but that run of regular playing time could come to an end with Jaycob Brugman (illness) rejoining the lineup. The Athletics' trade of relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals on Sunday only further confirms that the team has no visions of contending in 2017, so it's expected that veterans like Davis will be phased out in the second half, if not dealt elsewhere. Expect Khris Davis, Brugman and Matt Joyce to comprise the team's outfield more often than not.