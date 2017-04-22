Davis (hamstring) hopes to be available for Sunday's series finale against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran is set to test out his hamstring prior to Saturday's game by running and taking some batting practice. He told reporters that he doesn't expect to be available off the bench Saturday, but added that Sunday is a more realistic return date. Jaff Decker will get the start in center in place of Davis for the second consecutive day.