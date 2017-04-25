Alcantara was designated for assignment by the A's on Thursday.

So far this season, Alcantara has been a liability on the mound for the A's. Over three games (seven innings) he's allowed 13 runs and given up three home runs. His control has been lacking, as he currently owns a K:BB of 2:5. In a corresponding move, Cesar Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories