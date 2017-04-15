Athletics' Raul Alcantara: First relief outing Friday
Alcantara struck out one and gave up two unearned runs on a walk, a balk and a hit batsman over two innings in a 7-2 loss to the Astros on Friday.
It was a rather unusual line for Alcantara, who was making his first appearance since being demoted to the bullpen after a disastrous start against the Rangers last week. After breezing through the eighth, Alcantara walked Jose Altuve to open the ninth and advanced him to second on a balk. A throwing error by Trevor Plouffe on a Carlos Correa grounder put the latter on second and brought Altuve home, and Alcantara continued to make life difficult on himself by hitting Alex Bregman, who eventually came home on a sacrifice fly. Despite the self-inflicted damage in the final frame, the outing had to be somewhat of a confidence booster for the 24-year-old after giving up eight earned runs over two innings in his only prior trip to the mound in 2017.
