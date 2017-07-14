Athletics' Renato Nunez: Smacks three-run homer in Triple-A All-Star Game
Nunez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Pacific Coast League All-Stars' 6-4 win over the International League All-Stars in Wednesday's Triple-A All-Star Game.
The power-hitting prospect's blast in the fourth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and put the PCL All-Stars on the road to an eventual 6-4 victory. Nunez launched 24 round trippers in Triple-A Nashville's first 84 games as part of a .253/.314/.551 line, and he could potentially be a second-half call-up for the Athletics depending on how the big-league roster is shaken up at the trade deadline.
