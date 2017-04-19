Athletics' Renato Nunez: Struggling at Nashville in early going
Nunez is slashing .216/.226/.353 over his first 53 plate appearances for Triple-A Nashville this season.
The 23-year-old third baseman has generated three extra-base hits in the form of a double and two home runs, which has led to six RBI. Nunez has started to come on in recent games, however, as he currently has a modest four-game hitting streak, a stretch that includes a pair of multi-hit efforts. After hitting .133 over a quick 15 plate appearances for Oakland last season, he looked much better against major-league arms this spring, posting a .333 average with a double, two homers and four RBI over 10 games. While veteran third baseman Trevor Plouffe continues to struggle at the big-league level, it's likely that the team will exercise plenty of patience and allow Nunez to get as much seasoning as possible with the Sounds.
