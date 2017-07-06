Athletics' Renato Nunez: To participate in Triple-A Home Run Derby
Nunez, who's slashing .247/.313/.536 with 22 home runs and 51 RBI in 79 games for Triple-A Nashville, will participate in the Triple-A Home Run Derby in Tacoma on Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The slugging prospect has been knocking the cover off the ball at Nashville for a second consecutive campaign, and is on the verge of eclipsing the 23 homers he blasted in 2016 over 128 games in his first stint with the Sounds. Nunez has also seen a nice boost in batting average from last season's .228, although his strikeout rate has seen an unfavorable rise to a career-high 27.6 percent in its own right. While it's clear the 23-year-old is still a work in progress at the plate, the raw power that's helped generate his current .291 ISO is undeniable.
