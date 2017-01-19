Detwiler agreed to a minor league contract with the A's on Wednesday that includes an invite to spring training, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The lefty tossed eight scoreless innings in his debut with Oakland in August but it was all downhill from there -- Detwiler gave up 30 runs in his next eight appearances (36 innings). While he will return to the organization and get to make his case for a roster spot in spring training, Detwiler will likely open the year as depth in the minors. He's posted 5.5 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 rates in parts of nine major league seasons.