Dull pitched a clean seventh inning in Wednesday's 8-3 victory over the Royals and recorded a strikeout.

The 27-year-old right-hander hadn't seen action since April 4, when he'd yielded a go-ahead three-run home run to Danny Espinosa in a 7-6 loss to the Angels. Dull has now sandwiched two perfect one-inning outings around that appearance, notching four strikeouts in the process. The young right-hander is projected to see his share of hold opportunities this season alongside fellow middle-to-late-inning options Ryan Madson, Liam Hendriks and Frankie Montas.