Athletics' Ryan Dull: Credited with second hold Saturday
Dull was credited with his second hold of the season in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Astros, pitching a scoreless sixth inning while giving up a walk and recording a strikeout.
The 27-year-old righty has a spotty track record thus far this season. Dull has given up six runs, but only three have been earned, and he's interspersed a trio of scoreless outings through his five overall appearances. He's also racked up a pair of holds and was charged with a blown save and loss against the Angels on April 4.
