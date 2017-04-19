Dull was credited with his third hold of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers, recording a strikeout in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The 27-year-old came in with one out in the eighth and was charged with serving as a bridge to closer Santiago Casilla, a goal he met within an efficient eight pitches. Dull retired Ryan Rua on a liner to second before getting Carlos Gomez swinging, making it four straight appearances with at least one strikeout. The right-hander didn't see action between April 5 and 11, but he's now made four trips to the mound over the subsequent seven days and has thrown over 20 pitches in two of those outings.

