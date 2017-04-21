Athletics' Ryan Dull: Notches first win of season Thursday
Dull (1-1) fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Mariners and issued a walk.
The 27-year-old righty needed only 16 pitches to get his four outs and qualified for the win when Rajai Davis hit a go-ahead RBI groundout in the sixth. Dull extended his scoreless appearance streak to three with Thursday's outing while lowering his WHIP to 1.00. Manager Bob Melvin clearly has no qualms about giving him a heavy workload either, as he's now pitched five times over the last nine days.
