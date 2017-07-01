Dull (knee) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and emerged without setbacks, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old reported feeling good during the session according to manager Bob Melvin, certainly an encouraging sign considering it was the first time that Dull had been able to throw off a mound during his rehab. The next step for the recovering right-hander will be determined on Saturday, and Dull will eventually head to the minors for a rehab assignment.