Athletics' Ryan Dull: Positive bullpen session Friday
Dull (knee) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and emerged without setbacks, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old reported feeling good during the session according to manager Bob Melvin, certainly an encouraging sign considering it was the first time that Dull had been able to throw off a mound during his rehab. The next step for the recovering right-hander will be determined on Saturday, and Dull will eventually head to the minors for a rehab assignment.
More News
