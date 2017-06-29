Athletics' Ryan Dull: Scheduled to throw bullpen session over weekend
Dull (knee) will throw a bullpen session this weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Dull, who has been out since May 20, has taken a long road to recovery but is finally ready to begin throwing off a mound again. The reliever has been dealing with weakness in the joints of his knee, so expect the organization to move forward with caution and not rush back the 27-year-old too soon.
