Dull (knee) will throw a bullpen session this weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dull, who has been out since May 20, has taken a long road to recovery but is finally ready to begin throwing off a mound again. The reliever has been dealing with weakness in the joints of his knee, so expect the organization to move forward with caution and not rush back the 27-year-old too soon.