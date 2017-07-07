Athletics' Ryan Dull: Throwing live BP over weekend
Dull (knee) is set to throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This marks another step forward in Dull's progress towards a return from a knee strain. He made it through a bullpen session earlier in the week and is now ready to face live hitters. If his session Saturday goes well, the A's could begin mapping out a rehab assignment for the right-hander.
