Dull (knee) threw from flat ground Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old hit the disabled list on May 27, and Tuesday's session marked his first time throwing from flat ground since that point. It's another modest but positive step for Dull, who who's only been able to log 15.2 innings this season after working a career-high 74.1 frames in 2016.

